Monmouthshire County Council has released its latest update on the condition of roads hit by the weekend’s storm. This is a changing picture and could change through the day.
Abernant Rd R110 (between Llantrisant & Newbridge-on-Usk): OPEN
Road between R113 Usk and Llanllowell : OPEN
B4347 Mill Farm, Kentchurch (bridge unsafe to cross): CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
R42 into Dingestow (access off Mitchel Troy Road – under A40): OPEN
R9 Llanwenarth loop to Church is still underwater: OPEN
Thornbury Road, between Chainbridge to Bettws Newydd CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
R4 Bettws village CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
All other routes across the county are now open. Please drive carefully as you travel. Our operations teams are out throughout the county, clearing road debris.