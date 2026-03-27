Tindle publishes 30 newspaper titles and associated digital platforms across the country and in addition to the Chronicle, the Brecon and Radnor Express, the Monmouthshire Beacon, the Ross Gazette, the Forester and the Forest of Dean and Wye Valley Review its portfolio includes highly respected local brands such as the Cornish & Devon Post, the Mid Devon Advertiser, the South Hams Gazette, the Farnham Herald and the Isle of Man Courier.