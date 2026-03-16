STORM damage from some of the worst weather in recent year has left the future of an historic churchyard hanging in the balance.
For centuries, the churchyard of St Teilo's, Llantilio Pertholey has been a place where generations of local families have been laid to rest, where communities have gathered in times of grief and celebration, and where the story of this corner of Wales has been quietly written in stone. Today, that story is under threat.
Two storms in quick succession — Storm Claudia in November and Storm Chandra in January — have left significant parts of the historic churchyard destabilised, with the ground vulnerable to further and potentially irreversible erosion. Experts have warned that without urgent intervention, more land could be lost.
For many local families, St Teilo's is not simply a historical site — it is where their loved ones rest and the very real prospect of further erosion causing damage to graves and memorials has caused widespread distress in the community.
“This is not simply about repairing land. It is about safeguarding generations of memory. The churchyard holds the story of this community across centuries — in its memorials, its landscape, and its place in Welsh heritage. Once lost, this sacred ground cannot be replaced,” said a spokesperson for the committee established to help save the churchyard.
The appeal committee has stressed the urgency of the situation. Further heavy rainfall — a certainty in the Welsh climate — could worsen the damage considerably, increasing both the cost and complexity of any future restoration. Independent assessment has confirmed that the works are time-critical.
The total cost of the stabilisation and protective works has been estimated at £45,000. The work will include ground consolidation, drainage improvements, and measures to prevent further erosion. Critically, insurance will not cover these costs, leaving the local church community entirely dependent on charitable support.
The appeal is now open and every donation — large or small — will make a real and lasting difference. As Easter approaches, a season of renewal and new beginnings, the appeal committee is calling on the local community and beyond to spring into action and help restore and protect this irreplaceable place of remembrance.
The committee is also actively pursuing funding from heritage bodies, charitable trusts, and the Church in Wales.
If you would like to donate to the emergency appeal, you can do so in two ways: online via the appeal’s JustGiving page or by cheque to St Teilo's Vicarage, 10 The Pines, Mardy, Abergavenny, with the envelope marked 'Spring into Action' and cheques made payable to St Teilo's Church.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.