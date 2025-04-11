A major consideration of the refurbishment has been to completely transform the hotel’s restaurant space, which not only seats 103 people, but will provide a comfortable and quality dining option for both the community and those visiting the area. The hotel’s bar and lounge will deliver a curated drinks menu featuring a range of beers, wine, soft drinks and more. Along with an overhauled and newly reimagined dining room and bar areas, there is a brand-new contemporary menu with nods to traditional classics, including some incredible dishes such as Welsh Rarebit, Lamb Faggot with Brecon Ale gravy and Caerphilly and Leek Welsh cakes with walnut ketchup.