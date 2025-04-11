The Castle of Brecon Hotel officially reopened its doors last week following an extensive £3 million refurbishment.
Built in the remains of Brecon Castle and part of the award-winning Coaching Inn Group, the hotel has been through a full renovation of its 42 bedrooms, the restaurant, bar and all public areas.
Last night (Thursday), the hotel welcomed guests for a special VIP reopening event, celebrating its return to the community. Among the attendees was Cllr John Powell, Mayor of Brecon, who delivered a speech and marked the occasion by pouring the hotel’s ceremonial ‘first pint.’ Guests enjoyed an evening of drinks, canapés, and live entertainment from local performers.
The Castle of Brecon Hotel General Manager, Mike Pope, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome guests back to the hotel. The refurbishment has allowed us to elevate our offering while preserving the character and charm that make this hotel so special. Our team is excited to provide exceptional hospitality and create memorable experiences for both the local community and visitors to Brecon.”
Adam Charity, Chief Operating Officer at Coaching Inn Group, said: "The Castle of Brecon Hotel is a truly historic gem, and this transformation represents our commitment to investing in unique properties with deep community roots. With a stunning new look, fantastic dining options, and the warm hospitality our brand is known for, we are confident that this will become a standout destination in Wales.”
Each of the hotel’s bedrooms have been given a revamp, taking design inspiration from The Coaching Inn Group’s cosy and comfortable aesthetic, whilst always ensuring the brand’s signature ‘Hospitality from the Heart’ approach. Guests can select from Classic, Superior and Deluxe tiered bedrooms, ranging from single beds to doubles, twins, family and dog-friendly rooms.
Celebrating the local culture, landscape and community, each room has been named after various landmarks and places within Brecon, giving the historic hotel a truly Welsh touch. Examples of the room names include The Six Peaks Room, The Black Mountain, Sir Charles Morgan and The River Taff.
A major consideration of the refurbishment has been to completely transform the hotel’s restaurant space, which not only seats 103 people, but will provide a comfortable and quality dining option for both the community and those visiting the area. The hotel’s bar and lounge will deliver a curated drinks menu featuring a range of beers, wine, soft drinks and more. Along with an overhauled and newly reimagined dining room and bar areas, there is a brand-new contemporary menu with nods to traditional classics, including some incredible dishes such as Welsh Rarebit, Lamb Faggot with Brecon Ale gravy and Caerphilly and Leek Welsh cakes with walnut ketchup.
Riki Macdonald, Head Chef at The Castle of Brecon Hotel, said: "Our new menu is a celebration of Welsh flavours, inspired by local produce and classic recipes with a modern twist. We’ve carefully crafted dishes that highlight the incredible ingredients of this region, ensuring every meal is a memorable experience. We can’t wait for guests to come and enjoy the food we’ve created.”
Two new suites will be at hand for hosting larger meetings and events, The Crug Suite, which can hold between 40-50 guests, and The Usk Suite, which seats 14-16 people and will be an ideal venue for private dining.