Monmouthshire County Council has issued a notice of a temporary traffic regulation order that will see the speed limit reduced on a section of Lower Raglan Road, Llandenny, to facilitate essential utility works.
The order will come into effect on Thursday, August 21 and is expected to be in place for one day only, between the hours of 8am and 5pm.
The temporary speed limit will apply to a 250-metre stretch of Lower Raglan Road, starting approximately 0.70 miles from its junction with Cwrt-Y-Gollen Road and continuing in a north-easterly direction. The existing 60mph limit will be reduced to 40mph for the duration of the works.
