Temporary closure of Chronicle office

THE Abergavenny Chronicle’s Nevill Street office is set to close for a period of at least 13 weeks from the end of this week.
The office doors will close at the end of today (Wednesday) and are expected to open in the New Year.
The extended closure will allow for essential maintenance work to be undertaken on the historic building, alongside a detailed energy efficiency audit which will ensure the fuel economy of the office at a time of unprecedented price increases.
“We appreciate people often want to meet our reporters and sales team in person, so we will be making arrangements to make sure this can still happen,” said Chronicle editor Liz Davies.
“Our reporters will still be out and about in the town and of course can be reached either by phone, email or via our website and social media channels.
“We may not be in the office for a while, but it’s easier than ever to get in touch with us as our team will be making a temporary base at The Trading Post in Nevill Street every Wednesday,” she added.
“Our reporters and sales team will be at the coffee shop from 9.30 and will be able to help with all your story and advertsing needs or even just have a chat,” said Liz.
“We look forward to seeing you there until we are back at our familiar office.”
