The Welsh people are bracing themselves for another day of scorching temperatures and daily disruption as the red weather warning for extreme heat throws all it has before expiring tonight.
The red alert will not expire until midnight, with schools, public transport and health services among those either closed, cancelled or under severe pressure. Here is all the latest information for those planning their days in Abergavenny.
School closures:
Gilwern Primary
Llantillio Pertholey Primary
Magor CIW Primary & Nursery from midday
Raglan Primary
Rogiet Primary
Shirenewton Primary
Undy Primary & Nursery from midday
Archbishop Rowan Williams from midday
Castle Park Primary from midday
Dewstow Primary & Nursery from midday
Durand Primary & Nursery from midday
The Dell Primary
Ysgol Gymraeg y Ffin from midday
Chepstow School from 12:15pm
Kymin View Primary from 12:30
Llandogo Primary
Usk CIW Primary
Ysgol Gymraeg Trefynwy
Goytre Fawr Primary
Overmonnow Primary, Nursery & SNRB
King Henry VIII 3-19 School
St Marys RC
Cross Ash Llanvihangel Crucorney Primary
Llanfoist Primary
Pembroke Primary, Nursery & SNRB
Thornwell Primary & Nursery
Ysgol Gymraeg y Fenni & Meithrin
Our Lady & St. Michaels RC Primary
Rail cancellations:
9.07 to Cardiff Central
9.33 to Manchester Piccadilly
10.59 to Cardiff Central
11.33 to Manchester Piccadilly
13.10 to Cardiff Central
13.33 to Manchester Piccadilly
15.01 to Cardiff Central
15.29 to Manchester Piccadilly
Council services
Waste collection crews will be starting their rounds earlier than usual.
This change is to help protect the health and safety of our staff, who work in physically demanding conditions and are more at risk during high temperatures.
All Household Waste Recycling centres will be closed on Wednesday 24 June and Thursday 25 June.
Community Hubs and Libraries will be closed from 1pm on Thursday 25 June 2026.
Health services
Critical Incident remains ongoing as staff continue to manage significant pressure across services. With very hot weather continuing, everyone should take extra care and look after themselves and others.
Please stay hydrated, seek shade where possible and avoid becoming overheated, particularly if those who are older, very young, or have underlying health conditions.
Only attending the Emergency Department at The Grange University Hospital if it is life threatening or you have a very serious injury. Other hospitals, GP, Pharmacy, Dental and optometry colleagues are also under severe pressure due to the effects of the extreme temperatures. Anyone who is unsure of where to go for care, please call 111 for help and advice.
Those with an appointment today or tomorrow, please attend as planned unless you are contacted by the health board. If the appointment needs to be rearranged, they will get in touch directly. Anyone who feels unable to attend safely due to the heat will not be adversely affected and
a new appointment will be arranged as soon as possibe.
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