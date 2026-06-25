Health services Critical Incident remains ongoing as staff continue to manage significant pressure across services. With very hot weather continuing, everyone should take extra care and look after themselves and others. Please stay hydrated, seek shade where possible and avoid becoming overheated, particularly if those who are older, very young, or have underlying health conditions. Only attending the Emergency Department at The Grange University Hospital if it is life threatening or you have a very serious injury. Other hospitals, GP, Pharmacy, Dental and optometry colleagues are also under severe pressure due to the effects of the extreme temperatures. Anyone who is unsure of where to go for care, please call 111 for help and advice. Those with an appointment today or tomorrow, please attend as planned unless you are contacted by the health board. If the appointment needs to be rearranged, they will get in touch directly. Anyone who feels unable to attend safely due to the heat will not be adversely affected and a new appointment will be arranged as soon as possibe.