The Welsh people are bracing themselves for another day of scorching temperatures and daily disruption as the red weather warning for extreme heat throws all it has before expiring tonight.

The red alert will not expire until midnight, with schools, public transport and health services among those either closed, cancelled or under severe pressure. Here is all the latest information for those planning their days in Abergavenny.

School closures:

Gilwern Primary

Llantillio Pertholey Primary

Magor CIW Primary & Nursery from midday

Raglan Primary

Rogiet Primary

Shirenewton Primary

Undy Primary & Nursery from midday

Archbishop Rowan Williams from midday

Castle Park Primary from midday

Dewstow Primary & Nursery from midday

Durand Primary & Nursery from midday

The Dell Primary

 Ysgol Gymraeg y Ffin from midday

Chepstow School from 12:15pm

Kymin View Primary from 12:30

Llandogo Primary

Usk CIW Primary

Ysgol Gymraeg Trefynwy

Goytre Fawr Primary

Overmonnow Primary, Nursery & SNRB

King Henry VIII 3-19 School

St Marys RC

Cross Ash Llanvihangel Crucorney Primary

Llanfoist Primary

Pembroke Primary, Nursery & SNRB

Thornwell Primary & Nursery

Ysgol Gymraeg y Fenni & Meithrin

Our Lady & St. Michaels RC Primary

Rail cancellations:

9.07 to Cardiff Central

9.33 to Manchester Piccadilly

10.59 to Cardiff Central

11.33 to Manchester Piccadilly

13.10 to Cardiff Central

13.33 to Manchester Piccadilly

15.01 to Cardiff Central

15.29 to Manchester Piccadilly

Council services

Waste collection crews will be starting their rounds earlier than usual.

This change is to help protect the health and safety of our staff, who work in physically demanding conditions and are more at risk during high temperatures.

  • Collections may take place earlier than you are used to, so putting bins out in advance will help avoid any missed collections.
  • Please ensure your bins are placed out for collection the night before your scheduled day, or no later than 6:00am.

All Household Waste Recycling centres will be closed on Wednesday 24 June and Thursday 25 June.

Community Hubs and Libraries will be closed from 1pm on Thursday 25 June 2026.

Health services

Critical Incident remains ongoing as staff continue to manage significant pressure across services. With very hot weather continuing, everyone should take extra care and look after themselves and others.

Please stay hydrated, seek shade where possible and avoid becoming overheated, particularly if those who are older, very young, or have underlying health conditions.

Only attending the Emergency Department at The Grange University Hospital if it is life threatening or you have a very serious injury. Other hospitals, GP, Pharmacy, Dental and optometry colleagues are also under severe pressure due to the effects of the extreme temperatures. Anyone who is unsure of where to go for care, please call 111 for help and advice.

Those with an appointment today or tomorrow, please attend as planned unless you are contacted by the health board. If the appointment needs to be rearranged, they will get in touch directly. Anyone who feels unable to attend safely due to the heat will not be adversely affected and

a new appointment will be arranged as soon as possibe.