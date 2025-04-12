Since it first opened as a comprehensive school in 1972, thousands of local children have walked through the doors of King Henry VIII School in Abergavenny and with the bulldozers about to move in to begin the demolition of the school site ahead of the opening of the new 3-19 through school we’re offering a final chance to wander through the stairwells and corridors of the iconic Abergavenny building.
Check out our video wander through the school and maybe take a moment to remember your favourite teachers…