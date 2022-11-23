Swansea Building Society to host networking event in Monmouthshire
Swansea Building Society will host an early evening networking seminar event aimed at financial, legal and property professionals in the Monmouthshire area.
The event will take place at the Angel Hotel, Abergavenny, on Thursday November 24, and is the Society’s first-ever such meeting in the region. It invites mortgage brokers, accountants, solicitors, estate agents, valuers and businesspeople working in and around the Abergavenny area to attend.
It is hoped this will be the first of many similar events hosted by Swansea Building Society in the region, where professionals working in related fields can meet up, discuss issues, and discover the range of savings and mortgage products which can be made available to their clients.
The event will begin at 5:30 pm and is set to finish by 9 pm, with drinks served on arrival, and canapes served after talks given by members of the Swansea Building Society team.
The Society’s Chief Executive, Alun Williams, will begin the event by giving an update on how the building society is performing in the current climate, as well as the latest initiatives they are working on. This will be accompanied by a presentation of the products the Society offers, given by Richard Miles, Swansea Building Society’s East Wales Area Manager and Head of Savings & Marketing, and Dan Goulding, Business Development Manager Monmouthshire.
There will also be a Q&A opportunity, where attendees will have the chance to ask the Society’s senior management team any questions they may have.
Also in attendance will be other members of Swansea Building Society’s team, including Martin Lewis, Jennifer Jenkins, Nathan Griffiths and Henry Darby-Cook – who will all be available to chat and answer questions following the presentation.
Alun Williams, Chief Executive Officer, Swansea Building Society, said: “We hope that professionals from many disciplines – financial, legal, corporate and property – will be able to attend this, our first official networking event to cover the Monmouthshire region. It is set to be an enjoyable and informative early evening event, providing attendees the opportunity to meet other professionals from related fields in a relaxed atmosphere, with the added benefits of drinks and canapes provided.
“The Society hopes to increase the frequency and scope of such events, and we look forward to meeting – and potentially working in partnership with – all those who come along on the evening.”
