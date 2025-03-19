Here’s a peach of a picture for you! Is it a swan looking like an angel or an angel looking like a swan?
As in all things, it’s a matter of perspective.
From time to time, dog walkers and other assorted ne’er do wells have often spotted these majestic creatures of poise and grace floating serenely on the Usk. On this occasion, the white-winged wonder was snapped by local man Gabriel Archan.
Gabe told the Chronicle, “I had 30 minutes to spare before my midweek power meeting, so I took a stroll down the Meadows. Boy, am I glad I did. I haven’t seen a swan since one tried to break my arm with its wing when I was a youngster holidaying on the Norfolk Broads.
“Saying that, I don’t know if it really tired to break my arm or not but as soon as we spotted a swan growing up in the 1980s that’s what our parents used to tell us if we got too close.”
Gabe added, “But busting up my ligaments seemed the last thing on this beauty’s mind. It just sort of spread its wings and did a little dance for me. It kind of made this weird hissing noise almost as if it was singing a song to me as well. If it had been warmer I’d have probably swam out to her to take a better pic, but as it is I’ve got more than enough photos for some quality Insta action.”