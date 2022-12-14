Officers carried out a search warrant of an address on the B4269, Llanellen at around 7.30am on Friday 9 December.
During the search, two suspicious devices were found at the address. Following the discovery, a specialist trained personnel from the army’s explosive ordnance disposal unit (EOD) attended to examine and remove the objects.
Consequently, nearby properties were evacuated and cordon was put in place as a precaution. The devices were examined and confirmed as not suspicious and lawfully in possession.
Gwent Police confirmed that a 44-year-old man from the Llanellen area was arrested on suspicion of possession of a prohibited weapon and has since been released under investigation.
He also received a conditional caution for criminal damage relating to a separate incident.
The incident led to road closures between Llanfoist and Llanellen until 4.24pm on Friday.