THE latest Welsh Association of Visitor Attractions (WAVA) survey indicated that the future looks bleak for tourist attractions throughout Wales.
The main findings of survey were - less investment forecast, lower staffing levels, stagnation in turnover, less visitors expected, low morale, and increased mental health issues.
WAVA attractions employ approximately 5000 people, and the 100 plus membership covers all types of attractions throughout Wales.
Last year attractions reported that they still had not recovered the attendance figures that they were getting pre-Covid, and 60% saw less visitors last summer compared to summer 2023.
One of the main concerns for the coming season is the huge increase in staffing costs and National Insurance contributions. 70% of members stated in the recent survey that they are planning to employ less staff, with nearly 30% forecasting that their turnover will stay flat in 2025.
Other members felt that their turnover could even drop by as much as 15% as the cost of living crisis is still having a major impact on the money available for holidays etc.
Despite increased costs, 28% of WAVA members will not be increasing their prices in 2025, however, 30% indicated that they will be forced to increase prices by up to 10%.
The proposed tourism tax in Wales is still of major concern regarding the projected decline in the number of visitors that will then come to Wales. One of the Welsh Governments own reports indicated that in the worst scenario that up to 730 jobs could be lost in Welsh tourism, with tourism revenue declining by up to £74 million, and visitor numbers down 1.6%.
In the survey 90% of WAVA members felt that the tourism tax will have a negative impact on their businesses, and 70% stated they will be investing less in their attraction owing to a lack of confidence in the future.
A tourism tax is used in Europe to keep tourist numbers down in some countries. However, in Wales tourism numbers are in decline, with a 23% drop in the numbers staying overnight reported the year before last.
When asked the reasons why some members were going to open for less days in 2025 the reasons given in the survey were reduced numbers of visitors, having to close off some dates as no longer economic to open, the poor weather, increased high costs in running their business, and finally the impact of Welsh Government interventions which were perceived as being unhelpful.
Ashford Price, Chairman of Dan Yr Ogof caves and membership secretary for WAVA said, “I am constantly in touch with the membership and this survey, plus the comments associated with it, highlight the low morale in the industry. “What is even more worrying are the number of members concerned for the long-term future for their attraction. I am also getting reports regarding members suffering mental health issues owing to stress levels in trying to run a tourism business in Wales at the present time. “
Price added, “WAVA members recently went on strike for one day in December, and on March 1, we are planning for more industrial action to highlight our concerns regarding the future for attractions and tourism in Wales.”