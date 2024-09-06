Abergavenny Relief in Need is a small local charity established in 1974 with the aim of supporting individuals in need within its Area of Benefit, which is the town of Abergavenny and the adjacent areas of Hardwick and Coldbrook.
The charity is inviting referrals from local, frontline organisations where urgent support is needed for individuals within this Area of Benefit – this could be financial help, or goods or support services. The Trustees consider applications on a case-by-case basis.
Referrals can be made via CAB, Abergavenny Foodbank, Abergavenny and ACE Community Centres, Mardy Park Resource Centre, MIND Monmouthshire and others. Please note that the charity does not accept referrals from individuals themselves.
The charity may also provide financial support to local organisations who provide direct aid to those in need, and whose aims are similar to the charity and focused on the charity’s geographical Area of Benefit. The charity is keen to work with such partners to maximise outcomes for local people.
For more information please contact the Clerk to the Abergavenny Relief in Need charity, Mr Hugh Candler, via [email protected]