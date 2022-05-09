Sunshine Singers looking for new members

Local women’s choir Sunshine Singers will be holding a recruitment night tonight (Tuesday May 10) in Abergavenny.

The Sunshine Singers choir was formed in August 2020, in the midst of the Covid pandemic, and now has around 30 members.

Group rehearsals are held every Tuesday from 6.30 to 7.30pm in Govilon.

The group are now looking for new members to join them singing and anyone interested in joining is encouraged to visit St John’s Ambulance Hall in Abergavenny on May 10 from 6.30pm to 7pm.

Due to lockdowns and government restrictions forced by Covid, The Sunshine Singers met for their first socially distanced session on a Govilon football field in August 2020.

Brought together by conductor Harriet Jenkins, the group was a mix of practiced chorists and complete singing novices and has since grown to become one of the most popular choirs in the area.

Due to Covid, the Sunshine Singers had to wait over a year for their first concert at Llanfoist Village Hall on September 25 2021, and have since performed at a number of venues across the local area including last year’s Govilon Christmas Fair and most recently the Govilon Easter Fair.