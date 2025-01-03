This morning, the weather in Abergavenny is sunny with a temperature of 4°C.
In the afternoon, it will remain sunny with the temperature holding steady at 4°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will shift to overcast with a cooler temperature of 2°C.
By the afternoon, heavy snow is expected, maintaining the temperature at 2°C.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will experience moderate rain with temperatures around 6°C.
Light rain will start at 6:00, transitioning to light drizzle and back to light rain through the morning, with temperatures gradually increasing from 1°C to 3°C.
Patchy rain will be nearby around noon, with temperatures rising slightly to 4°C and then to 5°C in the afternoon.
By the evening, light drizzle will set in, with temperatures peaking at 7°C.
Light rain showers will close the day at 22:00 with a temperature of 8°C.
Following this, a day of moderate rain with a high of 4°C is forecasted, featuring blizzard conditions in the morning and clearing up to sunny by the afternoon.
Temperatures will slightly decrease towards the evening, settling at 1°C with overcast conditions.
Finally, a trend towards moderate or heavy snow showers is expected, with temperatures around 1°C.
The day will start with patchy moderate snow at -3°C, transitioning to sunny conditions around noon with a slight temperature increase to 1°C.
Cloudy spells will appear in the afternoon, but clear skies will prevail by the evening, cooling down to -4°C.
