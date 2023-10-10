This morning in Abergavenny, the sun graced us with its presence. The morning temperature peaked at a comfortable 21°C.
Moving into the afternoon, the sun continued to shine brightly. The temperature remained steady at 21°C.
Tomorrow morning, expect a light drizzle. The temperature will drop slightly to a cooler 17°C.
In the afternoon, we foresee a light rain shower. The temperature will fall to 16°C, a little cooler compared to today.
Looking ahead at the general trends for the next few days, expect moderate rain. The temperature will dip to a cooler 12°C.
The rain will continue for the next day with the temperature holding steady at 17°C.
On the final day, anticipate a change as skies become partly cloudy. The temperature will chill further to 12°C.
This article was automatically generated