This morning in Abergavenny, the weather starts off sunny with a temperature of 21°C.
The afternoon will continue to be sunny, reaching a maximum temperature of 21°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will be slightly cooler and sunny with a temperature of 20°C, a slight change from today.
In the afternoon, it will be cloudy with sunny spells and the temperature will remain at 20°C.
Overall, tomorrow's weather will be a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures ranging from 20°C in the morning to 20°C in the afternoon.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows sunny conditions with temperatures peaking at 21°C.
Minimum temperatures will be around 11°C.
