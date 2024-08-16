This morning in Abergavenny, the weather starts off sunny with a temperature of 21°C.

The afternoon will continue to be sunny, reaching a maximum temperature of 21°C.

Tomorrow morning, the weather will be slightly cooler and sunny with a temperature of 20°C, a slight change from today.

In the afternoon, it will be cloudy with sunny spells and the temperature will remain at 20°C.

Overall, tomorrow's weather will be a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures ranging from 20°C in the morning to 20°C in the afternoon.

Over the next few days, the general trend shows sunny conditions with temperatures peaking at 21°C.

Minimum temperatures will be around 11°C.

This article was automatically generated