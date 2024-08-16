A look at today's weather around the Abergavenny area Residents of Abergavenny can expect a diverse weather pattern today, with conditions ranging from sunny mornings to possible patchy rain by the afternoon and evening. The early hours start with clear skies and a gentle breeze, promising a beautiful sunny day ahead. Morning temperatures kick off at a cool 11°C at 6:00, climbing steadily under clear skies to reach a comfortable 21°C by the afternoon. The wind speed will also pick up from a calm 3.4 mph in the early morning to around 11.4 mph by midday, making it feel a bit brisker than the actual temperature might suggest. Humidity levels will start high at 84% early in the morning but will decrease gradually as the day progresses, indicating a dry and comfortable day ahead for all outdoor activities. Cloud coverage remains minimal throughout the day, allowing for ample sunshine and clear blue skies, perfect for those planning to spend their day outdoors. However, by the late afternoon and into the evening, the weather starts to shift. The wind speed escalates to around 19.7 mph, and humidity levels see a slight increase, which might bring patchy rain nearby, especially towards the late evening. Temperature-wise, the day will peak at 21°C but expect it to cool down as the sun sets, dipping back to 12°C by 22:00, with humidity picking up and cloud coverage increasing, signaling a cloudier and potentially wet end to the day. In summary, the Abergavenny area will experience a day of two halves: starting with clear, sunny skies and transitioning to cloudier skies with possible patchy rain by the evening. Make sure to enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, and don't forget to carry an umbrella if you plan to be out late!