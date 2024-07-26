### A Look at Today's Weather Around the Abergavenny Area The weather in Abergavenny today promises a mix of sunny skies with occasional patches of rainfall nearby, ensuring a varied climate that caters to both sun-lovers and those who enjoy the refreshing touch of a light drizzle. In the early hours, residents were greeted with sunshine, temperatures hovering at a comfortable 19°C, and a feels-like temperature also at 19°C. The wind blew at a moderate pace of 12.3 mph, with humidity levels at 76% and cloud coverage masking 71% of the sky. The morning felt slightly cooler, with a heat index of 18.7°C. As the clock strikes midday, the area will experience patchy rain nearby, maintaining the temperature at 19°C. The wind speed will slightly increase to 13.2 mph, and humidity will rise to 80%, with a consistent cloud coverage of 72%. The afternoon's heat index will drop a bit to 18.3°C, making for a slightly cooler ambiance than the morning. For those planning their day out, the afternoon might require a light raincoat or umbrella, ensuring readiness for any sudden light showers. The morning, however, will be perfect for outdoor activities, thanks to the sunny weather and pleasant temperatures. The day's weather continues to evolve, offering variations in cloud coverage and temperature, with the late afternoon and evening promising clearer skies before the day closes on a serene note. The temperatures will gently dip as the sun sets, ending the day on a cooler note, perfect for an evening stroll. Those venturing out can expect a delightful mix of weather throughout the day, from refreshing mornings to tranquil nights, encapsulating the essence of Abergavenny's dynamic climate. Whether it's basking in the morning sun, dodging the playful afternoon drizzle, or enjoying the calm evening, there's something for everyone in today's weather palette.