This morning in Abergavenny, it will be sunny with a morning temperature of 19°C.
In the afternoon, there will be moderate rain with the temperature remaining at 19°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will be cooler with light rain showers and a temperature of 18°C, contrasting with today's sunny start.
The afternoon will continue with moderate rain, maintaining the temperature at 18°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be cooler and wetter, with temperatures ranging from 18°C to 18°C.
In the next few days, the general trend shows a return to sunny conditions.
The temperature will gradually increase, reaching a maximum of 24°C.
