This morning in Abergavenny, we're expecting a cool start to the day with temperatures around 4°C.
The skies will be clear, offering plenty of sunshine.
Moving into the afternoon, temperatures will rise slightly to 5°C.
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds in the sky.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, conditions will be a bit cooler than today with temperatures around 3°C.
Again, we're expecting clear skies and plenty of sunshine.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will increase slightly to 4°C.
The clear, sunny conditions will continue.
In terms of the general trend for the next few days, we're seeing a slight drop in temperatures.
The minimum temperature will be around -1°C, while the maximum will be 1°C.
The skies will remain clear and sunny.
This article was automatically generated