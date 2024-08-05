Smiths of Newent Summer Antiques and Collectables Auction is on August 8-9 starting at 10am with the fully illustrated catalogue available online for any last minute browsing. If anything takes your fancy it is very easy to bid live during the sale - or if time is of the essence, you can leave ‘Auto Bids’ online right the way through both sale days. In which case the bidding platform will bid live on your behalf up to your maximum. Smiths are always keen to attract new private buyers and so allow a week for payment and collection including a two hour slot on the Saturday morning after the sale.