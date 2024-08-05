Smiths of Newent Summer Antiques and Collectables Auction is on August 8-9 starting at 10am with the fully illustrated catalogue available online for any last minute browsing. If anything takes your fancy it is very easy to bid live during the sale - or if time is of the essence, you can leave ‘Auto Bids’ online right the way through both sale days. In which case the bidding platform will bid live on your behalf up to your maximum. Smiths are always keen to attract new private buyers and so allow a week for payment and collection including a two hour slot on the Saturday morning after the sale.
Buyers who enjoy the excitement of the saleroom can view the sale in person on Wednesday 10am-5pm or on the morning of the sales 9am-10am. However many customers now choose to have the best of both worlds by viewing the sale, in order to have a really good look at what is on offer, but then bidding online to save sitting around waiting for their lots to come up.
Smiths are particularly pleased with the sale this time, which offers a beautiful selection of antiques as well as an interesting range of collectables. The ceramics section is slightly smaller this time but features a lovely range of decorative and useful china and the glass section includes a small selection of attractive Caithness scent bottles and paperweights from a local collector. Of particular interest are four items of Lalique glass including a beautiful glass bowl moulded flower heads estimated at £200/£300 and an unusual, rare Cactus vase estimated at £400/£600.
The silver section also contains a range of very decorative items including colourful enamel wares, scent bottles and a large collection of rather fun Italian silver miniatures. More traditional silver includes a fine George III coffee pot and a range of Arts & Crafts silver by A E Jones.
Probably the most exciting part of the sale has turned out to be the Jewellery Section which includes a truly fabulous selection of rings in both modern and antique styles. Not only is there an excellent choice of fine rings priced between £800 to £6,000 there is also a large lineup of more affordable rings in a wide range of styles. Other highlights of this section include a range of bracelets, necklaces and brooches such as a modern diamond collar necklace estimated at £1,500 to £2,000. An interesting variety of earrings in both antique and modern styles includes a pretty pair of 18ct gold peridot, pearl & ruby drop earrings estimated at £100/£150 and an antique pair of pendant cluster earrings set old cut diamonds estimated at £600/£800.
The furniture and paintings section of the sale presents a wonderful opportunity to find some fantastic quality antiques from a variety of local house clearances. There is a huge choice of attractive storage furniture including chests of drawers, cupboards and dressers of all shapes and sizes. For those of you with a taste for the rustic then a 19th century Deuddarn cupboard might prove attractive – estimated at just £300/£500 it provides a bargain compared to the price one would pay in an antiques shop. Other country items include a range of carved oak coffers, a pine scullery cupboard and a selection of joint stools and occasional tables.
The collectables section offers some eclectic options such as a charming vintage French wicker and leather picnic basket estimated at just £20/£40 and a number of interesting sculptures, enamel signs as well as specialist items such as railway collectables and antique tools. A Buck rosewood and brass shoulder plane is estimated at £80/£100 whilst a large antique tool box and contents is expected to make £100/£150.
The sale features a specialist section for toys as well as small ranges of coins, stamps and militaria. A good selection of cap badges comes from a local ex-military client from the Forest of Dean who is disposing of his lifetime collection in a batch of consignments with Smiths.
Smiths will be accepting good quality entries for the September sale from the 15th of August by appointment. The sale includes the usual wide range of antiques and collectables as well as a large selection of silver, jewellery and gold, and a specialist section for watches. Gentlemen’s watches are particularly sought after at the moment and the sale is perfectly timed for the run up to Christmas. Please telephone 01531 821776 or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk