Cantref School has proudly won the Innovation Award for Years 4–6 at the 2024–25 PAPi awards — a national competition celebrating the creative use of Raspberry Pi computers in primary schools.
Their winning entry, the Barcode Box, was chosen from over 200 entries for its smart, environmentally conscious design and practical real-world potential.
The theme of this year’s competition, "Creating a Positive Human Future", challenged pupils across the UK to use technology to solve meaningful problems. Cantref’s team of Year 4 and 6 students took on the challenge with a clear mission: make recycling easier for everyone.
The Barcode Box uses a Raspberry Pi and a barcode scanner to help people sort their waste correctly. When a product’s barcode is scanned, the device instantly identifies what the item is made of and tells the user which recycling bin it belongs in — whether it's paper, plastic, metal glass, or general waste. This simple solution helps reduce recycling mistakes and encourages better habits at home.
Judges were impressed by both the technical execution and the positive environmental message. “It’s an innovative, thoughtful project that shows how young people can lead the way in building a better future,” said one judge. “The students didn’t just build something clever — they built something that could genuinely help people every day.”
In addition to building the working prototype, the students are now looking ahead. Inspired by the project’s success, they’re interested in developing the Barcode Box into a mobile app — allowing even more people to access recycling information right from their smartphones. The team hopes this could make recycling guidance even more accessible and user-friendly.
With their win at the PAPi Awards and growing interest in their invention, Cantref School’s budding innovators have proven that age is no barrier to creating technology that makes a difference, with a new trophy to display and £1000 prize money to spend on important STEM projects.
Comments
