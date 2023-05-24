AN Abergavenny businesseswoman has claimed one of the top awards in the prestigious Wales Business Awards 2023 hosted by Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid at the ICC Wales, Newport.
Businesses from across Wales came together to celebrate their achievements and successes as 10 winners were crowned across 10 categories. The Wales Business of the Year award, sponsored by Atradius, was also awarded during the ceremony.
Harriet Thomas from Abergavenny, who owns and runs Cosy Throws scooped the prize for Young Entrepreneur of the Year.
Harriet creates luxury chunky knit throws and accessories from her own sheep’s wool and runs workshops for customers, sharing arm knitting techniques and highlighting the importance of British wool. Judges were wowed by her commitment to supporting Welsh business and agriculture and her engagement with customers.
Harriet Thomas said: “As a small start-up, this is the biggest thing that has happened to the business. This award will open doors and propel us forward to make moves into the wider UK business and agricultural communities.”
Ebbw Vale-based social enterprise ELITE Clothing Solutions received the Diversity & Inclusion Award for the employment and upskilling opportunities it provides, especially for disabled and disadvantaged people in its community, while Newport-based recruitment firm Acorn by Synergie secured the Workplace Wellbeing Award in recognition of its commitment to improving employee health, mental health and wellbeing.
Paul Butterworth, interim CEO of Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, said: “It was incredible to see so many amazing, hardworking businesses celebrating their success and gaining the recognition they deserve.
“This year’s awards really did showcase the best that Wales has to offer and we thank everyone for joining us for this special year in Wales Business Awards’ history, including our sponsors whose support we are extremely grateful for.”
Celebrating its 20th year, the Wales Business Awards provide SMEs across the country with the opportunity to compete for Wales’ most prestigious accolades.
Other winners on the night included Azets, BOF, BCB International, EatSleep Media Genpower Ltd, Power & Water and Uplands Mobiles Ltd.
Award category sponsors included Atradius, Browne Jacobson, CBRE, Genero, NPTC Group of Colleges, UWTSD and the Welsh Governmen