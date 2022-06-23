Students create powerful anti-bullying film

Students from Coleg Gwent’s Ebbw Vale Learning Zone have created a hard-hitting anti-bullying film in partnership with Welsh media company Cymru Creations.

‘It all started on a Monday’ follows the life of two young college students who are subjected to mindless and hurtful bullying.

The film aims to encourage young people to talk about bullying and recognise how to seek help from someone they trust if they are a victim, or if they have been a bully themselves.

Cymru Creations nurtured students, helping them create a script, storyboards and hosted acting workshops to help them become the become the stars of the film.

More than 70 young people attended the premiere of ‘It all started on a Monday’ at The Little Theatre in Tredegar.

Kevin Phillips from Cymru Creations said: “The young people are responsible for every part of the process, from developing the stories, writing the scripts, acting, filming and editing.

“We are incredibly proud of all of them, and it was fantastic to see this important film premier on the big screen.”

The work was funded through the Police and Crime Commissioner’s community fund which provides money to organisations that support children and young people.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent, Jeff Cuthbert said: “This is a very powerful film that depicts the horrifying consequences of bullying.

“The young people have transformed a sensitive subject into a moving and provocative film, which I am sure will make a lasting impression on anyone who watches it. I would like to thank everyone involved in its production.

“Bullying is not acceptable at any age or in any setting. If you are being bullied, or are worried about someone who is being bullied, then help is available so please don’t suffer in silence.”

The film is available on You Tube: https://youtu.be/_tqfeQCJw0M