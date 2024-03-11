Catherine Fookes, Labour's candidate for Monmouthshire, and County Councillor Tudor Thomas visited Abergavenny Community Enterprise Partnership and met the Chair, Norma Watkins, to learn about the good work they do for residents in Abergavenny.
Helping more than 4,500 people a year, ACE is a volunteer-led, not-for-profit organisation on Hillcrest Road that offers practical and emotional support to residents in the area. It has an independent emergency food bank, a baby bank, school uniforms, and period products, and hosts advice surgeries with Citizens Advice Bureau, Careers Wales, Mind Monmouthshire and SSFA, The Armed Forces Charity.
On her visit to ACE, Ms Fookes said, "The work Norma and volunteers do for the community in Abergavenny is invaluable. From period products to emotional support, I am overwhelmed by the vast range of advice and support they offer to people in need."
Norma Watkins said, "I'm so grateful to all our funders, such as Abergavenny Town Council, Llantilio Pertholey Community Council and our amazing local community. It was great to meet Catherine and show her the vital service we provide. We aim to remain a completely independent and safe neutral space."
Ms Fookes added, "The cost-of-living crisis is devastating, affecting many thousands of families in Monmouthshire; ACE is a vital safety net for people whom the UK Government's economic policies have failed."