A new craft centre in the village of Ewyas Harold will officially launch on Saturday,March 23.
A group of local craft makers have banded together and established the craft centre in their own building just behind the Memorial Hall, and easily accessible from the A465. Members will be able to access a range of benefits including discounts on courses held in the centre and a generous 0% commission on sales of the various craft items they sell.
The centre will be a focus for craftspeople in South West Herefordshire. Enthusiastic members have formed clubs and there are already both Monday and Friday morning craft clubs, where members take their crafts along to the centre for the social benefit of crafting with fellow enthusiasts.
Courses are offered and this year these include: Getting to know your Sewing Machine, Polymer Clay Faux Stitched Jewellery and Buttons, Flower Arranging, Seaglass and Beachcomberd Treasures, Lino Printing, Painted Birdhouses to a canal and folk art theme, and Spinning Wool.
The Ewyas Harold Craft Centre will formally launch on Saturday, March 23. Between 10:00 and 15:00 the centre will be open and enrolling members. Members do not have to be active craftspeople but the continuing warm and enthusiastic support of the community is greatly appreciated.
Opening times: Wednesday – Sunday 10am – 4pm .
For more details visit ehcraftcentre.org.uk