The Met Office has indicated that Storm Ciarán is set to bring strong winds and heavy rain to South Wales this week .
A yellow weather warning for heavy rain, covering south Wales and the south of England, has been issued by the Met Office for Wednesday, November 1.
Starting at 6pm on Wednesday and carrying on throughout the whole of Thursday (November 2), heavy rain is likely to cause delays to public transport services.
The Met Office have said: "The highest rainfall amounts are likely in southern and western areas where a further 20 to 25mm is possible quite widely, and especially over high ground, where 40 to 60mm could fall in this period. Given this amount of rainfall, and the current saturated conditions - further impacts are possible."
They have also warned that damage to houses and buildings is possible, and some communities may be cut off by flooded roads.
A second yellow weather warning for Thursday has been issued by the Met Office for strong winds from Storm Ciarán.
The winds could potentially be damaging to buildings with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.
Flying debris and delays for public transport services are to be expected due to the wind and rain.
The Met Office have said winds could gust up to 50 or 60mph inland from the early hours.
They have said that the wind and rain are unlikely, but could have a very high impact, resulting in a danger to life.