Over the last couple of weeks, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has attended several water and flood-related incidents and following recent heavy rainfall, with further weather warnings issued by the Met Office, is stressing the importance of keeping safe when near water–especially rivers and floodwater.
The Met Office has issued weather warnings for rain between for this week for most of Wales, with the flooding of homes and businesses, travel disruption and treacherous driving conditions likely.
The popularity of outdoor water-related activities, such as open water swimming and stand-up paddle-boarding, has grown in recent years.
However, the fire service is urging people to avoid taking part in such activities following recent spells of heavy rainfall and during a weather warning. The risks of entering open water include strong currents and cold-water shock, as the temperature can be much colder than anticipated, especially in fast-flowing sections.
The service also urges people to avoid visiting popular water beauty spots and if you are walking near water, keep dogs on their leads, time your walks to make the most of the daylight and always keep back from the edge.
When driving, you may encounter standing water without much warning which can present a real danger of aquaplaning.
Never enter flooded roads, the water can often be deeper and faster-flowing than you may realise.