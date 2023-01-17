If you know you might face more risky conditions on the road, you can do most of your preparation before leaving the house. The most important step is to ensure that your windscreen wiper blades, both front and rear, are functioning and operational. As there may be salt on icy roads, be sure to check your screenwash levels too. You should also check how much fuel you have, as driving at a slower speed, as you might do in the ice or snow, increases fuel consumption. Lastly, use a 20p coin to check that your tyres are of the legal tyre tread depth, as a lack of grip is the absolute last thing you want while driving in frostier conditions.