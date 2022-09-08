Statement from MCC chair on death of Queen Elizabeth II
Subscribe newsletter
Monmouthshire County Council’s Chair, Cllr Laura Wright, on behalf of the citizens of Monmouthshire said: “I am deeply saddened by the news of Her Majesty the Queen’s death. I send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family at this extremely difficult time.
“The Queen has touched the lives of so many people. We honour her vital work in the areas of public and charitable service. Her loss will be deeply felt across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the rest of the world.
“This year’s Jubilee celebrations, when thousands of local people across Monmouthshire joined events across the county to commemorate her 70 years of dedicated service, highlight to me how much she has meant to so many people. I would like to express our heartfelt admiration and gratitude for everything the Queen has done.
“In a display of mourning and respect, all of Monmouthshire County Council’s flags have been lowered to half-mast.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |