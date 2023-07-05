A STAR studded list of guests are set for a charity motorsport evening next week.
Cinderford Rugby Club in conjunction with Forest of Dean Motor Club are organising the forum evening a week on Friday (July 21).
The event starts at 7.45pm at the club and will raise funds for the Great Western Air Ambulance.
And the list of guests includes reigning British Rally Champion Osian Pryce; Irish Tarmac Championship front runner and Galway Rally winner Meirion Evans; and British Historic championship event winner and Porsche guru Richard Tuthill, whose numerous tales of classic rallying worldwide are not to be missed.
Also wheeling in to join the panel are three-time Wyedean winner and King of the Dean Graham Elsmore, plus Nik Elsmore, the former Evo Challenge frontvrunner and twice winner of the Wyedean.
Compere for the evening is none other than the brilliantly funny Howard Davies, who will keep the audience highly amused.
There may also be a surprise guest joining the panel at the eleventh hour, and a small auction and draw will also take place.
The organisers of the event are former Wyedean winner Paul Willetts and Cinderford Rugby Club chairman Martyn Walby.
“This has taken some putting together but a huge thanks to guys on the panel for their support and I’m pleased Howard agreed to come and interrogate the panel,” said Paul.
“A huge thanks also to our sponsors Ashmores Tipton, RJ Matthews Transport Hereford, Hills Ford Malvern & Kidderminster.”
Explaining how the evening came about, he explained: “The Great Western Air Ambulance is our nominated charity at the rugby club so the organisation co-ordinator Emma Fawcett asked me if I would put something on for them, so I spoke to Martin and set about putting this together.
“The Air Ambulance Service organisation does a fantastic job 365 days a year, but we also need them in motorsport circles to save lives.
“So I really hope we get a good turn out on the night as every penny we raise keep these machines flying.”
Admission on the night is £5 and doors open at 7pm.
Full bar facilities will be available and there is plenty of free parking on site.