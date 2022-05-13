Sports star couple awarded honorary degrees

Sporting stars George and Becky are pictured after the ceremon in Swansea University ( Pic from Ioan James )

Welsh sports stars Becky and George North have become the first married couple to receive honorary degrees from Swansea University.

Abergavenny-born double Olympic cycling medallist Becky and Welsh rugby international George were recognised for their achievements in their respective sports and raising the profile of Welsh sports on the international stage.

A World and European Cycling Track champion, Becky North (nee James) represented Wales at the Commonwealth Games in 2010 and in 2016 represented Great Britain at the Rio Summer Olympics winning Silver medals in both the keirin and the sprint. She retired in 2017 and now runs the successful baking business, BakedByBecks.

Becky’s husband George North is a Welsh international rugby player with over 100 test caps and 43 tries for his country and has also represented the British and Irish Lions on two tours in 2013 and 2017.

George currently plays for the Ospreys and has just returned to playing after a year out with a serious injury.

The couple married in 2019 and have two young sons.

Swansea University Vice-Chancellor Professor Paul Boyle said: “I would like to thank George and Becky for joining the Swansea family and becoming the first married couple we have honoured in this way.”

Becky North (nee James) said: ““I am really honoured to be recognised by Swansea University in this way. It means a lot to receive an honorary degree from Swansea, as not only is it a Welsh University but one with such a strong sporting tradition.