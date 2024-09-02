The Abergavenny RFC U14s team had a day to remember on Saturday (August, 31) as they proudly received brand new kits, thanks to the generosity of local sponsors.
The presentation was held at the Rugby Family event, which ran from 11am until late afternoon. The day was a huge success, bringing the community together to celebrate and support the young athletes of Abergavenny RFC.
The sponsors, including AL UK, Alex Pelosi-Buchanan Estate Agents, Abergavenny Garden Centre, Y Fenni Bathrooms, Monmouthshire Ear Cleaning, Abergavenny Round Table, and Abergavenny Rotary Club, have played a vital role in enhancing the sustainability of the club. Their contributions are not only helping the U14s but are also supporting the wider Minis and Junior sections of Abergavenny RFC.
The sponsors contributed a total of £3,000 towards the Mini and Junior section, ensuring that their teams have the resources needed to thrive.
Tom Pook, Secretary of the Minis and Junior Section, emphasised the importance of this support, saying: "This is going to make a massive difference to the club, the boys are really excited! Without these sponsors, the Minis, and Juniors simply would not exist. This support allows us to give children the chance to participate in sports and be part of our rugby family."
Beyond this, the Rugby Family Day featured a variety of activities for all ages, including a bouncy castle, barbecue, a DJ, and a sports and skills rugby station; bringing together players and their families.
Dai Rees, the club’s new Head of Rugby who joined in the summer, has been instrumental in promoting the club’s 'Rugby Family' ethos, aiming to unite all sections of the club under one community umbrella.
Abergavenny RFC hope to make the Minis, Juniors and the Senior section seen as one united club. It is believed that this family day is just the beginning of their efforts to create a strong, united community spirit at Abergavenny RFC.
As the club looks ahead to its 150th anniversary next season, there is a renewed focus on growth and development. The Minis and Juniors section, which currently has over 200 members, is always looking to recruit new players aged 7-16, ensuring that the club continues to thrive for years to come.
For more information on how to support the Abergavenny RFC U14s team or to stay updated on future events, visit the club's Facebook page.
The Rugby Family Day was a shining example of how local support and community spirit can make a real difference, for the entire Abergavenny RFC family.