LOCAL author Chris Green has released his latest novel, “The House beneath the Black Hill,” a gripping tale intertwining the thrills of a ghost story with the author’s deep interest in 1920s politics.
Set in the foothills of the Black Mountains, it delves into a tale of blighted love and political skulduggery.
The novel follows the story of composer Nick Mortimer and his sister Kate, who inherit a house in the picturesque village of Clodock in Herefordshire’s Golden Valley.
Their dreams soon turn into nightmares as they experience a series of strange and unexplained events.
The siblings set out on a quest to unravel the house’s mysterious history and uncover a tragic tale set against the backdrop of political and social divisions in the late 1920s.
The House beneath the Black Hill stands out from the traditional ghost story genre, as Garway-based Chris weaves tension and suspense; the author’s deep knowledge of 1920’s politics adds unexpected depth.
He highlights the importance of the 1929 General Election in the novel, with the Liberal candidate for Hereford, journalist Frank Owen, achieving an unexpected victory. The book appeals to classical music enthusiasts as main character, Nick Mortimer, is a composer.
The setting in the remote outpost of Clodock will surely entice walkers and country lovers alike.
Published by YouCaxton, The House Beneath the Black Hill is available in paperback (£11.99) and Kindle format (£3.70) on Amazon.
Chris Green has dedicated his life to supporting artists in various roles, including Popular Events Director of the City of the London Festival, Director of The Poetry Society, and Chief Executive of the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers & Authors (now The Ivors Academy).
He is also no stranger to politics, having contested Hereford and South Herefordshire for the Liberal Democrats in the 1979, 1983, and 1987 Parliamentary elections.
Chris now serves as chair of the Learning Skills Research Foundation and the Francis W Reckitt Arts Trust, a patron and trustee of Hereford’s Courtyard Arts Centre, a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, and a Freeman of the City of London.
In 2009, he was awarded the BASCA Gold Badge of Merit for his service to the music industry.