Crimestoppers is asking the public to spot the signs of rural crime and to give them information 100% anonymously. Crimestoppers is independent of the police and gives the public an alternative option to pass on what they know about crime whilst never giving any personal details. They never ask for your personal details, just what you know about crime. From April to June this year, Crimestoppers in Wales saw a 10% rise in crime information it received compared to the same period last year. This show more people are putting trust in the charity. This resulted in Crimestoppers passing on over 10,000 crime reports to the police and other law enforcement agencies over the past year. The charity will be at the Royal Welsh Show next week (Monday 22 July–Thursday 25 July) to encourage communities to speak up about crime and to give tips on how to keep safe and rural crime signs to spot.