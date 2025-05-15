SOUTH Wales Fire and Rescue Service has urged caution amid rise in lithium battery related fires.
In the last five years, South Wales has seen 136 fires involving lithium-ion batteries, which are used in electrical vehicle equipment charging, battery charging, mobile phones, e-vapes and e-cigarettes.
In response to a growing number of incidents involving lithium-ion battery fires, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) warned the public the batteries can pose serious fire risks if damaged, improperly charged, or exposed to heat. The service also warned residents to beware of where they purchase items with lithium-ion batteries in them.
Marc Davies, SWFRS Home Safety Manager said: “Lithium-ion batteries are an emerging and growing fire risk which can lead to injury or even fatality. Always purchase from reputable retailers using manufacturer approved chargers and avoid charging or storing along your escape routes.
“Smoke alarms save lives through early detection, buying you time to escape. If there is a fire, get out, stay out and call 999.”
Many fires involve counterfeit electrical goods. Items which don’t meet British or European standards pose a huge fire risk and while genuine chargers or battery packs may cost more.
SWFRS said it’s not worth putting your life at risk and potentially destroying your home by buying a fake charger to save a few pounds.
Instead, the service advises the public to follow simple steps to avoid fires. It said to buy e-bikes, e-scooters and chargers and batteries from reputable retailers, and if you charge and store your e-bike or e-scooter in a garage or kitchen, it’s best to ensure you install heat alarms.
Charge batteries whilst you are awake and alert, so if a fire should occur you can respond quickly. Finally, don’t leave batteries charging while you are asleep or away from the home.