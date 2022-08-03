Social media campaign used to showcase best British produce
Subscribe newsletter
Farming’s biggest social media campaign is aiming to hit new heights this year as it seeks to showcase how affordable, locally sourced British produce can play its part in keeping costs down at a time of rising inflation.
Sponsored by Morrisons and hosted by Farmers Guardian, 24 Hours in Farming, otherwise known as #Farm24, took place from 5am on August 4 to 5am August 5.
This year, the campaign teamed up with 12 ambassadors who shared social media posts and videos across their platforms as they offer consumers a snapshot into their everyday farming lives.
The #Farm24 ambassadors were joined by farmers from throughout the UK, from all sectors, who also gearied up to take part on the day, along with a host of other industry organisations and businesses, to help educate consumers about where and how the food they eat is produced, what a typical day in farming might look like and why the British public can trust in the food British farmers produce.
Farmers Guardian Editor Ben Briggs said UK farmers are an intrinsic part of the solution following rising inflation and crippling energy and food costs, which are applying pressure on household incomes more than at any time since the 1980s.
He said: “It is vital that UK farming’s produce is seen as not only a healthy option for consumers but an affordable one as well.
“That is why this year’s 24 Hours in Farming is showcasing the vital role farming plays during a time of huge upheaval.
“Utilising the hashtag #Farm24 and #trustbritishbuybritish we want to showcase what British farmers are doing to keep the nation fed, while also protecting the environment at the same time.
“There is no product more worthy of trust than that which is produced in the fields of Britain and that is exactly what we want to shout about on August 4 via #Farm24.”
Last year the campaign secured the support from hundreds of farmers, chefs, athletes and the Prime Minister and it trended on social media.
Alongside the promotion of farming and associated organisations, there will be a drive for consumers to watch, learn and share key information about how farming contributes to key areas such as the economy, environment, science, technology, careers and mental health and well-being.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |