This morning in Abergavenny, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 2°C.

There will be heavy snow in the afternoon, bringing the temperature down to 1°C.

Tomorrow morning, the area will experience fog, starting at 2°C.

Light drizzle will follow in the afternoon, raising the temperature slightly to 5°C.

Over the next few days, Abergavenny will see a general trend towards cloudy weather with sunny spells.

Temperatures will range from a low of -3°C to a high of 3°C.

