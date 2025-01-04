This morning in Abergavenny, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 2°C.
There will be heavy snow in the afternoon, bringing the temperature down to 1°C.
Tomorrow morning, the area will experience fog, starting at 2°C.
Light drizzle will follow in the afternoon, raising the temperature slightly to 5°C.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will see a general trend towards cloudy weather with sunny spells.
Temperatures will range from a low of -3°C to a high of 3°C.
