Smiths Auctions in Newent are now busily preparing the catalogue for their New Year auction to be held on January 2-3. With over fourteen hundred lots and nearly four thousand photographs to be taken, the process takes the whole auction team almost two weeks from start to finish. The catalogue will be uploaded by December 17, giving buyers plenty of time over the holiday period to browse a diverse range of beautiful and interesting antiques and collectables. With many people still off work over New Year it could also present an exciting chance to attend the auction in person for a change!
The sale includes a wide variety of entries including ceramics, glass, silver, jewellery, watches, furniture, pictures, postcards, books, toys and collectables. It also features a special section for coins, with an impressive selection of gold coins as well as plenty of silver and bronze examples ranging from a 1932 Wreath Crown to a box of Roman coins – both expected to make £200/£300.
The jewellery section is probably going to be the highlight of the proceedings with numerous entries providing a good selection of fine antique and modern jewellery. A beautiful Victorian 15ct gold necklace suspended with five oval garnet set drops arrived at the saleroom in immaculate condition for its age, even complete with its original box!
Antique jewellery is very collectable at present and this highly sought after item is expected to make around £1,800/£2,500 – probably selling to the London trade. Other antique pieces include a pretty Edwardian pendant necklace set with pearls, peridot and amethysts – making up the colours of the suffragette movement.
Such pieces are particularly popular today and it should easily surpass it’s £100/£150 estimate. Modern jewellery is always in demand, especially with private buyers who might find some antique pieces a little on the fussy side or not suitable for everyday wear.
A range of fantastic vintage jewellery includes a stunning ‘modernist movement’ diamond and sapphire ring of asymmetrical stepped design expected to make £300/£500, whilst a pair of fine quality diamond and gold cluster earrings by Alan Martin Gard will be sure to find a buyer at £2,500/£3,500. Art Deco items always seem to be popular and a fine Art Deco diamond set brooch is estimated at £1,500/£1,800 whilst a beautiful Art Deco style jade and diamond ring is expected to make £600/£800.
The furniture section of the sale includes a good range of Ercol Golden Dawn elm from a local property near Newent. Ironically this vintage furniture is currently more popular than most antique furniture and the auctioneers are hopeful this will attract plenty of interest over the holiday period.
Traditional pieces of antique furniture include several Georgian chests of drawers, a 19th century French cherrywood farmhouse table and numerous sets of dining chairs as well as occasional tables, antique coffers and a fine Georgian sideboard.
The collectables section includes good selections of toys, treen, textiles, rock and pop vinyl records, and numerous small, interesting curiosities which find their way to hundreds of internet buyers all over the world. For example a selection of three 19th century novelty wooden boxes include a charming treen snuff box in the form of a boot estimated at £60/£80, a puzzle box in the form of a book and another puzzle snuff box – both of which can prove testing to open until you have discovered the secret.
Smiths are hosting a pre-Christmas festive viewing with mince pies and mulled wine on December 18 from 2pm to 6pm. This will give customers a chance to have a chat with staff as well as an early chance to view the sale. Viewing after Christmas will be on Monday, December 30 10am-5pm and Tuesday, December 31 from 10am to 3pm. The saleroom will be closed on New Year’s Day but there will be a chance for last minute viewers on the morning of the sale days 9am-to 10am. The catalogue will be online at www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk