CLOSER working between two councils set to share a chief executive isn’t a “merger” councillors have been told.
Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent borough councils have been sharing chief executive Stephen Vickers on a trial basis since last summer.
Councillors in Torfaen have now given their approval to Mr Vickers, the council’s chief executive since 2021, being appointed as shared chief executive on a permanent basis.
Blaenau Gwent council will also have to give its approval when it meets on Thursday, January 23 with a report also recommending they move ahead with the shared chief.
If his appointment is confirmed Mr Vickers will also have the power to set up a new leadership structure to be appointed from existing teams. The posts will be variations to current roles, rather than new appointments, any increases in salary will have to be approved by councillors, and isn’t expected to lead to redundancies.
Local Partnerships, which is a joint venture between the Local Government Association, HM Treasury and the Welsh Government, will also develop a strategic outline case including a financial model and criteria for how the two council’s services can work together and the priority for doing so, with the process phased over three years.
Torfaen council leader Anthony Hunt said working together addresses demands from residents for “fewer chiefs” and to make savings “at the top rather than the coal face” and would help both councils as they face financial challenges.
The Labour leader said: “We can’t just stand still as the tide comes in and wonder why our feet get wet.”
A number of independent and Reform Party councillors questioned the proposal and raised concerns it would lead to a merger.
Reform councillor Jason O’Connell said: “I do think this on the pathway to a merger.”
He said more details was required rather than a merger agreed “through the back door”.
His colleague Cllr Alan Slade said he had “grave concerns” and questioned how it was different to Torfaen’s position in, 2015, it wanted a merger with Blaenau Gwent, which he said was rejected by the Welsh Government.
The Llantarnam member said: “I don’t see this as a merger of equals. Blaenau Gwent is a lot smaller borough than us and carry a lot more debt, they don’t collect waste as frequently. I’m sure our residents are absolutely thrilled.
“Their council tax, average band D, is £350 a year higher than Torfaen so I don’t believe this is a merger of equals at all.”
Cllr Hunt said both councils would remain “sovereign” and set their own council tax and said the council already has a shared revenue and benefits service with Monmouthshire.
Councillors were told closer working could address shortages in specialist staff and services in both councils can learn from each other, including through a shared senior management.
Cllr Hunt also said savings from a temporary shared chief executive already outweighed the cost of the merger and it was stated the £35,000 saving had funded the work of Local Partnerships.
Deputy leader Richard Clark mocked claims of a back door merger reminding members a report on the temporary arrangement was agreed in June. The Croesyceiliog member said: “How very Machiavellian of us to put it in the public domain if we are trying to do a backdoor deal.”
The permanent appointment was approved with all the Labour group and three independent councillors voting in favour but the Reform group and five strong Independent Group voted against.
Mr Vickers left the room when the report was introduced and debated before returning to answer questions and leaving ahead of the vote.