LLANARTH hosts an Open Day Event on Sunday, May 19 at the village hall and the redundant St Teilo’s Church when visitors are invited to take along local photographs and share memories of life in the parish.
The day runs from 10-4pm at Llanarth Village Hall, with the church doors open between 11-1pm and 2-4pm. The event is being run by Llanarth Hall volunteers and The Village Alive Trust, local buildings preservation charity. Refreshments will be available at the hall and there is a final chance to complete a survey on local facilities.
The Village Alive Trust has been given a second project development grant by the Architectural Heritage Fund as volunteers build a case to restore the closed Grade II* St Teilo’s Church for new use by the rural community.
Pat Griffiths, of the Trust, whose childhood revolved around Llanarth, Clytha, Bryngwyn and Bettws Newydd, said a joint initiative with the village hall trustees was underway to keep the landmark church building accessible to the public.
“The Church in Wales is supporting this project which would rejuvenate a Norman church with new uses including a café which would enable local people to meet and would cater for visitors to the area. The Open Day will mark the end of the joint survey undertaken by the hall and the Trust. Survey results will be explained by consultant Gareth Kiddie who will pick the winner of the £100 voucher for those who added contact details to their completed survey.”
Visitors can enjoy a chat over refreshments, see the latest facilities at the village hall, learn about the church project and reminisce over any old photos brought along on the day, or submitted by email to Gareth Kiddie [email protected] for use in a screen presentation.
The Village Alive Trust was formed in 2004 to initially bid for grant-aid to regenerate rural areas affected by the 2001 Foot and Mouth crisis. This was achieved by conserving endangered listed farm buildings, holding country events and encouraging tourists to visit the area and support the local economy.