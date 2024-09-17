Monmouthshire County Council has opened a consultation on its Local Nature Recovery Action Plan (NRAP) and Green Infrastructure Strategy, running from September 14 to October 24. The consultation aims to gather feedback on how the climate and nature emergency affects residents and how the council can better support communities in addressing these challenges.
Under the Environment Wales Act 2016, the council is committed to protecting and enhancing the natural environment. Its Climate and Nature Emergency Strategy is based on four pillars: Council Emissions, Nature Recovery, Rivers and Ocean, and Communities and Climate. A key part of this is the Nature Recovery pillar, which will be advanced through the NRAP and Green Infrastructure Strategy.
The Local NRAP, developed in collaboration with the Monmouthshire Local Nature Partnership, outlines practical steps to combat biodiversity loss and strengthen ecosystems. It aims to engage individuals, businesses, and conservationists alike.
The Green Infrastructure Strategy focuses on preserving natural features like trees, rivers, and green spaces, which are essential for biodiversity, climate resilience, and well-being. It promotes the creation of interconnected green spaces to enhance health, support wildlife, and foster sustainable economic growth.
The consultation launched at the Usk Show invites residents to share their thoughts on the NRAP and Green Infrastructure Strategy. To participate, visit: https://www.monlife.co.uk/outdoor/green-infrastructure/local-nrap-and-gi-strategy-consultation/