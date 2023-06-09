A serial offender who was banned from Abergavenny town centre for three years in 2022 has been sentenced to eight months in prison after going on a crime spree.
Newport Magistrates Court heard that Guy Seabourne, 37, from Blaina defied the three-year ban after he went on a crime spree in the town between April 15 and May 14.
Seabourne stole steaks and Budweiser beer from Tesco, coffee valued at £47.79 from B&M, chocolate and biscuits from the Esso garage on Hereford Road, make-up from Wilko, a £37 tub of protein from Holland & Barrett, cakes from Greggs and speakers from Poundland.
He pleaded guilty to theft, burglary, two breaches of a criminal behaviour order and possession of a controlled class B drug, amphetamine.
Last year, police took the unusual step of applying for a Criminal Behaviour Order to stop Seabourne from visiting Abergavenny town centre area without a pre-arranged appointment.
Newport magistrates also banned him from any shops unless to make a specific and legitimate purchase, with the means to pay for it.
And he was further barred from visiting Hereford Road and going to the Esso garage, and Merthyr Road in Llanfoist and attending the Waitrose petrol station.
The ban covered 18 town streets, including Tudor Street, Frogmore Street, High Street and Neville Street.
PC Joanne Torjesen, of the Monmouthshire neighbourhood policing team, said at the time: “Seabourne’s persistent anti-social behaviour has had a detrimental effect on the local community.
"We know the order will be welcomed by those working and living in Abergavenny.
“We are committed to making Abergavenny a safe and pleasant place for all and enforcing this order is a part of that.“
“We hope the CBO will now act as a deterrent and encourage Seabourne to accept the support available.”
Other streets covered by the ban were Cross Street, Baker Street, Lion Street, Castle Street, Lower Castle Street, Market Street, King Street, Queen Street, Regent Street, Princess Street, Park Road and Monmouth Road.
Officer in the new case, Police Constable Nathan Ford, said: "Seabourne went on a crime spree showing no regard for others or a previously granted court order.
"We hope this sentence reflects the seriousness of Seabourne's behaviour and the dedication we have to bringing offenders to justice.
"When it comes to tackling these types of crimes, we're guided not only by information gathered through our investigations, but also by the vital information the public gives us.
"We urge anybody who has any information of crime to come forward by dialling 101 or 999 emergency.
"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."