A Senedd petition put forward, calling for the Welsh Government to rescind and remove the 20mph law, has now passed 285,000 signatures, a Senedd petition record.
Sunday, September 17 marked one of the most significant changes in road traffic legislation in living memory as 20mph became the default speed limit across Wales for all restricted roads in built-up areas.
The change has sparked debate up and down the country.
Welsh Conservative MS for South Wales East, Laura Anne Jones MS said: "For more than 285,000 people to sign a petition within such a short space of time highlights the extent of public outrage towards Labour's disastrous policy.
“Labour and Plaid Cymru have refused to listen to public opinion and are continuing to wage their anti-worker, anti-road and anti-motorist agenda. Labour can still U-turn on this disastrous rollout and deliver what Wales wants by scrapping blanket 20mph zones across Wales.
"With little to no consultation from the public, the people of Wales are using this petition to send a clear message to Labour in Cardiff Bay. I fully support them in this endeavour."