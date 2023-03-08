Various schools across Monmouthshire have closed or issued a half day as a result of the weather.
Those pupils called into school today and travelled via school transport were collected between 12 noon and 12.30 pm today to ensure that they were safely home before the bad weather is due.
The warning for today, Wednesday 8, March covers the majority of South Wales, with Thursday's warning covering the majority of Wales. It is currently unknown whether school's will extend their closure over the next few days.
This page will be updated, following any news of school closures in the county of Monmouthshire in the coming days.
Wednesday, March 8
CALDICOT SCHOOL: Years 7, 8 and 9 are closed today
CROSS ASHPRIMARY SCHOOL: With immediate effect
MONMOUTHCOMPREHENSIVE SCHOOL: Closing at 12pm
LLANTILIO PERTHOLEY PRIMARY SCHOOL: Closing at 1pm
YSGOL GYMRAEG Y FFIN: Closing at 1.30PM
GOYTRE FAWR PRIMARY SCHOOL: Closing at 1pm
LLANFOIST PRIMARY SCHOOL: Closing at 1pm
LLANVIHANGEL PRIMARY SCHOOL: Closing at 1pm
DERI VIEW PRIMARY SCHOOL: Closing at 1pm
KING HENRY VIII COMPREHENSIVE SCHOOL: Closing at 1.20pm
GILWERN PRIMARY SCHOOL; Closing, parents being notified.
OUR LADY & ST MICHAEL’S RC PRIMARY SCHOOL: Closing at 1.30pm