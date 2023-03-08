Various schools across Monmouthshire have closed or issued a half day as a result of the weather.

Those pupils called into school today and travelled via school transport were collected between 12 noon and 12.30 pm today to ensure that they were safely home before the bad weather is due.

The warning for today, Wednesday 8, March covers the majority of South Wales, with Thursday's warning covering the majority of Wales. It is currently unknown whether school's will extend their closure over the next few days.

This page will be updated, following any news of school closures in the county of Monmouthshire in the coming days.

Wednesday, March 8

CALDICOT SCHOOL: Years 7, 8 and 9 are closed today

CROSS ASHPRIMARY SCHOOL: With immediate effect

MONMOUTHCOMPREHENSIVE SCHOOL: Closing at 12pm

LLANTILIO PERTHOLEY PRIMARY SCHOOL: Closing at 1pm

YSGOL GYMRAEG Y FFIN: Closing at 1.30PM

GOYTRE FAWR PRIMARY SCHOOL: Closing at 1pm

LLANFOIST PRIMARY SCHOOL: Closing at 1pm

LLANVIHANGEL PRIMARY SCHOOL: Closing at 1pm

DERI VIEW PRIMARY SCHOOL: Closing at 1pm

KING HENRY VIII COMPREHENSIVE SCHOOL: Closing at 1.20pm

GILWERN PRIMARY SCHOOL; Closing, parents being notified.

OUR LADY & ST MICHAEL’S RC PRIMARY SCHOOL: Closing at 1.30pm