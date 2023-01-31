Eleven schools will be closed in Monmouthshire today as teachers take strike action joining forces with colleagues across the country.
In common with other UK and Welsh local authorities, Monmouthshire’s schools will be affected by industrial action over four days this February and March.
A spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council says the authority has done its best to ensure as many schools as possible will remain at least partially open and are pleased that only 11 of their 35 schools will be fully closed.
The following schools will be closed to students today, February 1 2023:
Cantref Primary
Deri View Primary
Goytre Fawr Primary
Llantilio Pertholey CiW Primary
Llanvihangel Crucorney Primary
Magor CiW Primary
Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni Primary
King Henry V111 Comprehensive
Caldicot School
Chepstow Comprehensive
Monmouth Comprehensive
The following schools will be partially open to students today (February 1 2023):
Archbishop Rowan Williams CiW VA Primary
Castle Park Primary
Cross ash Primary
Durand Primary
Kymin View Primary
Llandogo Primary
Llanfoist Fawr Primary
Overmonnow Primary
Pembroke Primary
Raglan CiW VC Primary
Rogiet Primary
Shirenewton Primary
St Mary’s RC Primary
Thornwell Primary
Trellech Primary
Undy Primary
Usk Primary
Ysgol Gymraeg Y Ffin Primary
The following schools will be fully open to students on 1 February 2023:
Dewstow Primary
Gilwern Primary CiW Primary
Osbaston CiW Primary
Our Lady and St Michael’s RC Primary
The Dell Primary
Pupil Referral Service (PRS)