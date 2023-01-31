Eleven schools will be closed in Monmouthshire today as teachers take strike action joining forces with colleagues across the country.

In common with other UK and Welsh local authorities, Monmouthshire’s schools will be affected by industrial action over four days this February and March.

A spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council says the authority has done its best to ensure as many schools as possible will remain at least partially open and are pleased that only 11 of their 35 schools will be fully closed.

The following schools will be closed to students today, February 1 2023:

Cantref Primary

Deri View Primary

Goytre Fawr Primary

Llantilio Pertholey CiW Primary

Llanvihangel Crucorney Primary

Magor CiW Primary

Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni Primary

King Henry V111 Comprehensive

Caldicot School

Chepstow Comprehensive

Monmouth Comprehensive

The following schools will be partially open to students today (February 1 2023):

Archbishop Rowan Williams CiW VA Primary

Castle Park Primary

Cross ash Primary

Durand Primary

Kymin View Primary

Llandogo Primary

Llanfoist Fawr Primary

Overmonnow Primary

Pembroke Primary

Raglan CiW VC Primary

Rogiet Primary

Shirenewton Primary

St Mary’s RC Primary

Thornwell Primary

Trellech Primary

Undy Primary

Usk Primary

Ysgol Gymraeg Y Ffin Primary

The following schools will be fully open to students on 1 February 2023:

Dewstow Primary

Gilwern Primary CiW Primary

Osbaston CiW Primary

Our Lady and St Michael’s RC Primary

The Dell Primary

Pupil Referral Service (PRS)