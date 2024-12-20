A PRIMARY school has become the first in the county to achieve the Armed Forces Friendly Schools Bronze Award.
As well as being the first school in Monmouthshire to achieve the award, Raglan Church in Wales VC Primary is also the 25th in Wales.
The recognition, awarded by the Supporting Service Children in Education (SSCE) Cymru, is a Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) programme funded by the Welsh Government.
The Armed Forces Friendly Schools Status aims to:
Embed good practice for supporting service children
Create a positive environment for service children to share their experiences
Encourage schools to become more engaged with their armed forces community.
A Monmouthshire Council spokesperson said: "In achieving the award, the school has shown there is support available for service children and their families.
"It showcases the school as a positive environment for service children to share their stories."
Cllr Martyn Groucutt (Lansdown, Labour), Monmouthshire Council Cabinet Member for Education, said: “Family members who serve in the armed forces are brave people, but service children are also very brave.
“When the family member has to go away for a long time, or the whole family has to move schools and children must leave friends and make new ones, this is something which takes great courage.”
Meanwhile, school youngsters were out and about in the local community before the festive break handing out lovely Christmas cards they had made to local shopkeepers and singing carols to residents at the community cafe.
A school spokesperson said: “We have been out and about spreading Christmas Cheer! A lovely visit to the Community Cafe, delivering cards and singing to lift spirits!”
One resident posted: “Awww that’s so sweet spreading Christmas joy and happiness well done everyone x.”