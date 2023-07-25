Following months of anticipation, leading British Home, Leisure and Gardens retailer, The Range is delighted to confirm that it will be opening its new Brynmawr store next Friday on August, 4.
It will be located at Lakeside retail park and the doors will be thrown open to the public during the grand opening at 9:00am.
The store will provide the local area with all the home, leisure, and garden offerings of The Range.
The new store has created a total of 62 new jobs, providing a fantastic boost to the local economy, both during the renovation of the two units being occupied and now as it prepares to open.
Customers will be able to discover all the variety and value they expect from The Range, with all the departments you’d expect from home décor to cleaning essentials and kitchenware to soft furnishings.
There’s something for everyone regardless of style and budget!
Make the most of the summer holidays with their extensive patio and outdoor leisure selection instore, they’ve got just the thing for everyone’s outdoor space.
There will also be special opening offers exclusive to the Brynmawr store, including 20 per cent off a huge range of selected Arts & Crafts products, £100 off the Marseille patio set, now £299.99 and many more across the store. These offers will end on August 20.
Join The Range on its opening day and have a spin of their lucky wheel, where customers could win a range of prizes from Lindt hampers to cleaning bundles. There will also be freebies for the first 50 guests through the door on opening morning.
For those who can’t make opening day can still join in on the opening celebrations by entering into othe exclusive instore competition to win a £250 giftcard or one of five of their trending Evie lamps.
The planning application for the store was approved at a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Planning Committee on Thursday, April 20.
The 25,000+ Sq-Ft store has been newly renovated and will have all the departments and products you would expect you would expect from The Range.
Following the council’s approval of The Range, committee chairwoman Cllr Lisa Winnett said: “I welcome this, it’s lovely to see a large company wanting to come to our area.