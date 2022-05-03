SAS: Who Dares Wins star visits Wales on tour

Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham talking to recruits on Channel 4 programme SAS: Who Dares Wins ( Pic from SAS: Who Dares Wins/ Twitter )

One of the stars of the popular Chanel 4 programme SAS: Who Dares Wins will be speaking in Newport tonight.

Former soldier and private bodyguard Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham will visit Newport’s Riverfront Theatre on Wednesday May 4 as he embarks on a UK-wide tour sharing stories from his life and career.

Billingham’s military career began in 1983 when he joined the Parachute Regiment, where he served until 1991.

‘Billy’ joined the SAS in 1991 as a Mountain Troop specialist and has been responsible for planning and executing strategic operations and training at the highest level in numerous locations including Afghanistan, South America and Africa, and has led countless hostage rescues.

Following his time in the military, Billingham then worked as a private bodyguard for celebrities including Tom Cruise, Angelina Jolie and Michael Caine.

He has been given an MBE by the Queen for leading a hostage rescue mission and has received the Queen’s Commendation for Bravery.

The event as Newport’s Riverfront Theatre will be hosted by endurance runner and World Record holder Mark Llewhellin. The evening will include a Questions and Answer session with a chance to meet ‘Billy’ himself.

Tickets are on sale at a price of £26.50 and some remain at this time.

The event is advertised as being suitable for those aged 14 or above.