Abergavenny Round Table’s annual Santa’s Sleigh tour of the Abergavenny area continues tonight with a visit to streets in Abergavenny.

Santa has made a special effort to take a break from his Christmas preparations to drop into Abergavenny and say hello and this year for the first time in two years will be stopping to chat and have his picture taken at designated Santa Stops.

He will be arriving back in Abergavenny at 4.30pm today (Tuesday) and setting off on his tour of the area

Here’s the route for tonight - check our website next Monday for details of where he can be seen on the third night of his tour.

We’d love to see your pictures with Father Christmas - go to our Facebook page and upload them - and we’ll print as many as we can in this week’s paper.

Abergavenny Round Table will have a Santa tracker and a live Facebook video stream so you can see where Santa is at all times during his journey.

Start

Park Avenue

Park Road, A40

King Street

Lion Street

Lower Monk Street, B4233

Gavenny Way

Ostringen Close

Gavenny Way

B4233

Sycamore Avenue

B4233

Chestnut Drive

SANTA STOP

B4233

Coed Glas Lane

Maes y Llarwydd

Coed Glas Lane

Clos Y Pinwydd

SANTA STOP

Coed Glas Lane

Lower Monk Street, B4233

Holywell Road

Hollywell Crescent

SANTA STOP

Holywell Road

Fosterville Crescent

Monmouth Road, A40

Belmont Road

Belmont Close

Station Road

Monmouth Road, A40

Plas Derwen Way

Plas Derwen View

SANTA STOP

Plas Derwen Way

Monmouth Road, A40

Gobanniun Way

Llanover Way

SANTA STOP

Gobanniun Way

Monmouth Road, A40

Cross Street, A40

Lower Castle Street

Castle Street

Baker Street

SANTA STOP

Frogmore Street

Brecon Road, A40

Regent Street

Prince's Street

Baker Street

Trinity Street

Pant Lane

Tudor Street

Union Road East

St Helen's Road

Park Street

SANTA STOP

Sunny Bank

Victoria Street

Regent Street

Brecon Road, A40

Merthyr Road, B4246

Cooper Way

Riverside Drive

Cooper Way

LLangpen Drive

Jasper Tudor Crescent

Jasper Tudor Close

SANTA STOP

Cooper Way

Merthyr Road, B4246

Ffordd sain Ffwyst

SANTA STOP

Merthyr Road, B4246

Gypsy Lane, B4269

St Faith's Close

Gypsy Lane, B4269

School Way

Punchbowl View

Thomas Hill Close

Punchbowl View

School Way

Gypsy Lane, B4269

Llanelen Road

Woodland Crescent

Gypsy Crescent

SANTA STOP

Gypsy Lane, B4269

Merthyr Road, B4246

Kiln Road

Llanelen Road

Merthyr Road, B4246

Mountain View

Merthyr Road, B4246

FINISH

If you would like to make a donation to Abergavenny Round Table to support local good causes you can text the word ELF to 70460 to donate £3. Texts cost £3 plus one standard rate message.