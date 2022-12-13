Abergavenny Round Table’s annual Santa’s Sleigh tour of the Abergavenny area continues tonight with a visit to streets in Abergavenny.
Santa has made a special effort to take a break from his Christmas preparations to drop into Abergavenny and say hello and this year for the first time in two years will be stopping to chat and have his picture taken at designated Santa Stops.
He will be arriving back in Abergavenny at 4.30pm today (Tuesday) and setting off on his tour of the area
Here’s the route for tonight - check our website next Monday for details of where he can be seen on the third night of his tour.
We’d love to see your pictures with Father Christmas - go to our Facebook page and upload them - and we’ll print as many as we can in this week’s paper.
Abergavenny Round Table will have a Santa tracker and a live Facebook video stream so you can see where Santa is at all times during his journey.
Start
Park Avenue
Park Road, A40
King Street
Lion Street
Lower Monk Street, B4233
Gavenny Way
Ostringen Close
Gavenny Way
B4233
Sycamore Avenue
B4233
Chestnut Drive
SANTA STOP
B4233
Coed Glas Lane
Maes y Llarwydd
Coed Glas Lane
Clos Y Pinwydd
SANTA STOP
Coed Glas Lane
Lower Monk Street, B4233
Holywell Road
Hollywell Crescent
SANTA STOP
Holywell Road
Fosterville Crescent
Monmouth Road, A40
Belmont Road
Belmont Close
Station Road
Monmouth Road, A40
Plas Derwen Way
Plas Derwen View
SANTA STOP
Plas Derwen Way
Monmouth Road, A40
Gobanniun Way
Llanover Way
SANTA STOP
Gobanniun Way
Monmouth Road, A40
Cross Street, A40
Lower Castle Street
Castle Street
Baker Street
SANTA STOP
Frogmore Street
Brecon Road, A40
Regent Street
Prince's Street
Baker Street
Trinity Street
Pant Lane
Tudor Street
Union Road East
St Helen's Road
Park Street
SANTA STOP
Sunny Bank
Victoria Street
Regent Street
Brecon Road, A40
Merthyr Road, B4246
Cooper Way
Riverside Drive
Cooper Way
LLangpen Drive
Jasper Tudor Crescent
Jasper Tudor Close
SANTA STOP
Cooper Way
Merthyr Road, B4246
Ffordd sain Ffwyst
SANTA STOP
Merthyr Road, B4246
Gypsy Lane, B4269
St Faith's Close
Gypsy Lane, B4269
School Way
Punchbowl View
Thomas Hill Close
Punchbowl View
School Way
Gypsy Lane, B4269
Llanelen Road
Woodland Crescent
Gypsy Crescent
SANTA STOP
Gypsy Lane, B4269
Merthyr Road, B4246
Kiln Road
Llanelen Road
Merthyr Road, B4246
Mountain View
Merthyr Road, B4246
FINISH
If you would like to make a donation to Abergavenny Round Table to support local good causes you can text the word ELF to 70460 to donate £3. Texts cost £3 plus one standard rate message.