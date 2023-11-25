Michaela Carrington, from Crickhowell, Powys has won the use of a car for a year, the main prize of Cwis Bob Dydd, S4C’s free, daily quiz in Welsh.
The announcement was made live on S4C’s Heno programme on Friday night, with the prize sponsored by Gravells.
The popular app has had a very successful second season since returning in June, reaching over 18,000 players. This includes over 2,000 leagues in which friends, families and colleagues challenging each other across the country.
The aim of the quiz is to answer 10 questions a day, all correctly and as quickly as possible, in order to reach the top of the scoreboard. The score is a combination of the correct answers and how quickly the competitor has answered them.
The questions are always multiple choice. They are different for everyone, and span Welsh geography, excerpts from poems, anagrams, mathematical puzzles, sports, history and countless other subjects.
In addition to the main prize, over 20 sponsors have contributed to the weekly prizes this season, including international rugby tickets, Welsh products and gadgets such as tablets, television or airpods.
Michaela Carrington, who recently gave birth to her son Idris said:
“I can’t believe it! I can’t believe that this has happened.
“I’ve been playing the quiz nearly everyday since I had my 20 week scan. I found out about the quiz in work and I’ve been playing everyday since.”
Iwan England, S4C’s Head of Unscripted, said:
“We are very proud of Cwis Bob Dydd’s success. It’s now part of the daily routine of thousands of people across Wales. Although season two is coming to an end, no need to despair–there will be a season or further seasons of the quiz soon.”
Cwis Bob Dydd (Every Day Quiz, in Welsh) is an original format from CodeSyntax, who are based in the Basque Country, and has been produced in Welsh for S4C by Tinint.